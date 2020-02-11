Kwara to begin raid on illegal motor parks

The Kwara State government will begin raid on illegal motor parks in Ilorin the state capital.

It has accordingly warned operators to move to designated parks to further enhance sanity on the roads.

A statement by the press secretary, Ministry of Works, Mansurat Kannike, said the Commissioner gave the warning Monday at a meeting with the Kwara state chapter of the Association of Independent Transporters, AIT, in his office.

Engineer Suleiman Rotimi stated that a Committee would be set up involving government representatives, AIT, Road transport, National Union of Road transport Unions, and other relevant stakeholders in the transport sector in order to curb security challenges and other matters concerning transport system in the state.

The Commissioner, who assured them of government support to enhance their business, said “the state government will collaborate with financial institutions to facilitate social investment schemes that will further boost the transport sector business in the state.”

In his reaction, the state chairman of the AIT, and Chief Executive of Kasmag Transport Service, Alhaji Ganiyu Omoola, urged the state government to improve on its efforts to bring all private transport owners under one umbrella for efficient control and monitoring.

Contributing, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr. Yusuf Garba Manjo, implored transporters to be law abiding and continue the partnership which started many years ago with government.