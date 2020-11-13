Kwara To Stop Saraki, Other Former Governors’ Pensions

By Onwuka Gerald

The Kwara State Government has said that measures to repeal the law that awards pension to all former governors and their deputies that have served in the state will be initiated.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who disclosed this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Friday, said he would Initiate a bill to the State House of Assembly that passed the law that former governors and their deputies be paid pension to repeal the law.

In 2011, the Kwara State House of Assembly passed a bill to pay pensions to governors and their deputies who have completed their tenure in the state.

Among the past governors of the state are Abdulfatah Ahmed, the late Mohammed Lawal and Bukola Saraki.

“Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will next week send a bill to the State House of Assembly requesting the lawmakers to immediately repeal the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors.

“The Governor has listened to voices of the majority of the citizens opposing the pension law for former governors and deputy governors. In line with his campaign mantra and as a product of democracy himself, he will be sending a bill to the House of Assembly next week requesting them to repeal the law.

“As representatives of the people, the lawmakers would exercise their discretion to call a public hearing on the topic to further harvest wider opinions on the topic.

“However, the Governor feels it is time for the law as it is to give way. He would rather commit scarce public funds to tackle the question of poverty and youth unemployment,” the statement read partly.