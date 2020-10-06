Kyrgyzstan: Protesters Take Over Govt House, Release Ex-President From Jail

Protesters in Kyrgyzstan recently freed their ex-President from jail after they demonstrated in regards to election they perceived was characterized with vote buying and selling.

Opposition supporters took to the streets of the capital Bishkek in demand that the pro-Russian President, Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigns, and Sunday poll conducted again.

The protesters tried to force their way through gates of the building that houses the former Soviet republic’s Parliament, but were confronted by the Police who used stun grenades, water cannon, and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The Crowd numbering about 2,000 people forced entry into National Security building where former President, Almazbek Atambayev was jailed.

Meanwhile an activist, Adil Turdukuov explained that the ex-ruler was released without use of weapons or force, adding that Security operatives did not attempt to stop them.

“They just surrendered.

Atambayez who was serving an 11-year sentence for aiding release of a mob boss, saluted his supporters as he left jail.