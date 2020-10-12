0 comments

Labor Bows To FG’s Decision To Increase Electricity Tariff, Says Proceeds Will Fund Further Reductions

The orgainised labor consisting of the Nigerian Labor Union,NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, has accepted the Federal Government’s decision to increase electricity tariff with the condition that Electricity Industry VAT proceeds will be used to fund a reduction in tariff for Nigerians.

The union had in a meeting with the federal government on Sunday adopted the resolution of the FG/NLC/ TUC Adhoc Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff.

A document released by the organised labor and signed by representatives of the Federal government revealed that the resolutions adopted will be implemented by ball stakeholders within the week by October 18, 2020.

Below are some of the amendments to the resolutions;

1. Use of NESI VAT to provide relief in electricity tariff.

2. Acceleration of National Mass Metering Programme with the committment to provide six million metres to households by December 2020.

3. Organised labor to work with the federal government to improve and ramp up local production of metres.

4. Salary protection for electricity workers, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to ensure that personnel cost of electricity workers should be placed on first line charge of the primary collection account beginning from Monday October 12, 2020.

5. Mandatory refund for any over billing during system transition by Distribution Companies, DISCOs, amongst others.

Documents from NLC/TUC

