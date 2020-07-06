Lady Allegedly Poisoned At Her Birthday Party Over An iPhone 11 [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Pictures of the gorgeous young lady have gone viral as citizens are left open-mouthed about how she could have been poisoned over a gadget.

Also spotted online, are excerpts from her birthday party where she was seen having a good time with friends.

Watch video below:

So Sad!!! Beautiful Nigerian Lady Allegedly Poisoned at her birthday party last night after She was gifted an iphone 11 in Benue state!!! pic.twitter.com/FLtb3Mvmor — naija_updates2 (@NUpdates2) July 5, 2020

According to reports, this incident happened on Saturday night, in Benue State.

The Lady in her youthful glow received an iPhone 11 pro gift while with her friends at her birthday party dancing when she suddenly slumped and started spitting blood.

However, it is suspected that she suffered from food poisoning induced by one of her friends.

Below are reactions gathered from Twitter:

@EWAWUNMIII: “Deborah was poisoned and killed by her friend on her birthday just because she was gifted an iPhone 11💔💔My prayer now is that God should please expose the evil people behind it🤲🥺🥺”

@iam_bussie: “small iphone 11, them don go poison deborah. see ehn if you are a female, and you go about downloading all your life matter for your friend, sha know na your grave you dey dig. FEAR WOMEN!!!”

@chubiei: “A girl (Deborah)who celebrated birthday yesterday got poisoned to death because someone bought an iPhone 11 for her. No matter what, NEVER TRUST ANYONE!!”

@meothmans: “what a wicked world have we found ourselves in! we often think the people that smile at us, the people we trust and call friends are the ones to always be there and help us climb higher, but it’s the other way round! a friend killing a friend cos she was given an iPhone 11. 💔😢”

