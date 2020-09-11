Nigerian Lady Says She’ll Pick A N150,000 Job In Abuja Over An N800,000 Job In Lagos

A Twitter user, @_JoyMicah, has taken to the micro-blogging platform to reveal that when choosing a state for a job, her peace of mind is highly important.

According to the her, she would pick a N150,000 job in Abuja over an N800,000 job in Lagos.

The graphic designer said with 4 months salary she will buy a land along airport road Abuja, then next 6 months salary will used to build the house.

She tweeted, “800k for a job in Lagos, 150k for a job in Abuja? I will pick Abuja, even if it means going to Apo or Asokoro everyday from Gwagwalada, my peace of mind is highly important.”

Below are reactions to her tweet:

@chimarokay: “Well, I believe you can actually take the 150K job in Abuja. Anyone that has someone that passionately funds their lifestyle can actually make this choice of yours. No be today we start to see people that live large while working for peanuts. I believe you.”

@AyoOyalowo: “Forget peace of mind, if you are still young, 800k in Lagos is better except you have gone past middle age. Just my opinion.”

@ernyorlah: “This tweet doesn’t sit well in my brain.. You’ll pick 150k over 800k for peace of mind?? Nah, my mind will never be at peace knowing I picked 150k over 800k in this Nigeria of today!”

@yemi_dear: “I told someone that I can’t work and live in Lagos despite growing up there even if I’m paid in dollars except my house is a walking distance to my office.”

