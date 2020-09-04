Lagos: 200 Transport Workers Receive Training On #Covid19 Safety Measures

The Lagos State Safety Commission announced the training no fewer than 200 National Road Transport Workers on COVID-19 safety practices at an event themed “Hygiene Management after Ease of COVID-19”, at the Ojota Motor Park and Oshodi New Garage.

This was revealed in a statement by the official Twitter account of the Lagos State Government on Thursday.

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola affirmed the commitment of the present administration to the safety of lives and property.

He added that the training was to sensitise road transport workers on the need to be safety-conscious, identify hazards, desist from drug abuse and maintain personal hygiene as well as occupational safety.

He emphasised that there is a need for commercial vehicle drivers to continue the observance of stipulated guidelines on the Coronavirus disease, advising them to jettison the idea that the disease is no longer rampant or widespread among Lagos residents.

The Lagos State Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Comrade Musiliu Akinsanya (a.k.a MC Oluomo) expressed gratitude to Mr. Governor and the Lagos State Safety Commission for the laudable programme aimed at ensuring the safety of lives and property.

He urged members of road transport workers to comply with government directives on safety guidelines, stressing that life has no duplicate, hence the need to be safety conscious always.

The safety kits distributed by the Commission to participants at the training programme included soap, hand sanitisers, nose masks and face towels among others.