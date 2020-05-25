Lagos Announces Partial Closure Of Marine Beach Bridge For 5 Months Effective From May 27

LASG has announced the partial closure of Marine Beach Bridge by Total Gas, inwards Apapa for five months, effective from Wednesday 27th May, to Wednesday 21st October, 2020, for repair work towards providing a seamless transportation system.

The Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said that the planned repairs on the bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works is vital to the safety of the people of Lagos, especially motorists plying the route to access different parts of the State.

He explained that necessary repair works have already been carried out on all alternative routes around the construction site, making them motorable to ease motorists’ movement during the construction period.

Dr. Oladeinde stated that Motorists inwards Wharf Road will be diverted to the other section of the bridge for vehicles exiting Apapa.

“A contraflow of 200 metres will be put in place for vehicles to realign with a proper direction inwards Ajegunle or Wharf Road, Apapa, in order to ensure that motorists descending to Total Gas underbridge will drive without any hindrance”, Oladeinde added.

The Commissioner noted that the officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other State law enforcement agencies will be deployed to the axis to ameliorate inconveniences that might arise from the closure.

Oladeinde appealed to all vehicle owners and residents of the area to cooperate with the traffic management officers deployed to the area.

