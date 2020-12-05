Lagos Bye-Election: Low Voter Turnout Recorded In LGAs

By Seun Adeuyi

The Lagos Sate east senatorial bye-election election has recorded a low turnout of voters in Shomolu and Kosofe local government areas of Lagos state.

The election is aking place in five local government areas of Shomolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Ibeju-lekki and Epe.

According to TheCable, who visited some polling units (PUs) in Shomolu and Kosofe LGAs around 9am, there is a low turnout of voters.

Twelve candidates are battling it out to fill up the Lagos east senatorial seat at the national assembly. It became vacant after the death of Adebayo Osinowo in June, this year.

“Only five voters have registered so far since 8am. People are not coming out and the election ends by 2:30pm,” the polling officer of PU 23 in Shomolu told TheCable.

Also, at PU 22 in Shomolu LGA, there was no voter, while at PU five, there was only one voter.

The polling officer of PU 22 told TheCable that, “I haven’t recorded any voter at all. I don’t know why people are not coming out.”

There is no vehicular restriction around the two LGAs, as residents and vehicles are going about their normal business despite the restriction of movement by the police in the area.