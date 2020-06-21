Lagos Celebrates Six Months Of Accident–Free Waterways

Lagos Governor yesterday celebrated six months of accident-free use of the state’s waterways. Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that the milestone, though seemingly small, is highly relevant to the state.

“Today, we are celebrating a small but important milestone. In 6 months since we relaunched our bid to allow more residents use our waterways, we have not had any accidents. Our safety regulations and water patrol teams are working and we are seeing the results”, Sanwo-Olu said in a social media statement.

Sanwo-Olu further lauded the efforts of LASWA(Lagos State Waterways Authority) in enforcing safety regulations and carrying out regular patrols.

According to Sanwo-Olu, LASWA operates beyond the routine inspections of ferries plying the waterways. The body oversees the removal of water hyacinths causing obstruction to smooth navigation.

LASWA further donated thousands of life jackets to operators and pupils in the riverine communities to promote the use of life jackets.

“The LASWA patrol team comprising of Water-Guards, officers of the CTU of the Nigerian Police in collaboration with the Marine Police are always on standby, day and night monitoring all activities on the waterways ensuring the security of both lives and infrastructure”– Sanwo-Olu.