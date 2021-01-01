Lagos CP Maintains Stance On Curfews, Closure Of Night Clubs

By Gerald Onwuka

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered all officers to strictly enforce all guidelines as pointed out by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Odumosu ordered his men to enforce the 12am to 4am curfew and also ensure the total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres, and others.

The revelation was contained in a statement signed on Thursday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

It comes as churches have rearranged their plans for crossover services on the night of December 31, 2020.

“CP Odumosu repeated that they must enforce the use of face mask regularly at public places, social distancing observed, total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres, no social party, street carnivals, hand sanitisers and enforcement of the imposed curfew between 12 midnight and 4am.

He said further that, “All Area Commanders and DPOs must ensure such due enforcement in their offices across the command, added that COVID-19 exists and everybody must join hands to thwart its proliferation”.