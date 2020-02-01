Lagos defends okada ban, says ‘our youths no longer learn tailoring, bricklaying’

The Lagos state government says okada business is not an enduring trade.
The government on Monday banned okada and tricycle taxis, including ORide and Gokada, motorbike hailing services in 15 local councils. The ban is to take effect from February 1.
The motorbike hailing services accused the state government of not consulting them before announcing its decision to ban motorcycle taxis. Many of the riders took to the streets to protest against the action.
But in a series of tweets on Friday, the Lagos government said the hailing services were part of the problem.
“The truth is that okada, no matter what fanciful name it’s called, is not part of our greater Lagos journey on which we have embarked,” it said.