Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat Tests Negative For #COVID19

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday, announced that he tested negative to the dreaded global pandemic.
This was contained in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @drobafemihamzat.
He wrote:
“The #COVID19 test is not a pleasant experience but it is important that as a leader nothing distracts me from my role this period. I’m happy to announce that my #COVID19 test result is NEGATIVE.
“A big thank you to all our health workers.Please play your role, #StayHomeSaveLives”
See tweet:
Over ‘600’ Nigerian Americans Show Up At Lagos Airport, As U.S. Begins Evacuation of Citizens From Nigeria Over #COVID19 Pandemic