Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat Tests Negative For #COVID19

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday, announced that he tested negative to the dreaded global pandemic.

This was contained in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @drobafemihamzat.

He wrote:

“The #COVID19 test is not a pleasant experience but it is important that as a leader nothing distracts me from my role this period. I’m happy to announce that my #COVID19 test result is NEGATIVE.

“A big thank you to all our health workers.Please play your role, #StayHomeSaveLives”

See tweet:

