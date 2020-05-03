Lagos Discharges 22 More #COVID19 Patients after Testing Negative Twice

Lagos State has discharged twenty-two more COVID-19 patients, bringing the total number of patients successfully managed and discharged in the state to 247.

This was announced by the Lagos State Ministry of Health via Twitter on Saturday.

According to the tweet, the patients including eight males and 14 males were discharged from the isolation facilities at Yaba, Lagos University Teaching Hospital and Lekki.

The tweet also noted that the patients tested negative for the virus twice before their reunion with the society.

The tweet reads:

“22 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 8 females & 14 male.s, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, @LUTHofficial & Lekki to reunite with the society

“The patients; 19 from @LUTHofficial, 2 from IDH, Yaba & 1 from our Isolation Centre at Lekki have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19 With this, number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 247.”

*️⃣With this, number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 247@DigiCommsNG#MaskUpLagos — LSMOH (@LSMOH) May 2, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday evening, reported 220 new COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the new tally of infected people to 2388.

Lagos, the epicenter of the outbreak in Nigeria, recorded 62 cases on the above day, followed closely by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 52.

A breakdown of the latest update shows that 62 of the new cases were reported in Lagos, 52 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 31 in Kaduna, 31 in Sokoto, 10 in Kebbi, 9 in Yobe, 6 in Borno, 5 in Edo and Bauchi, 4 each in Gombe, Enugu, and Oyo, 3 in Zamfara, 2 each in Nasarawa, Osun, Ebonyi, Kwara, Kano, and Plateau.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have been on the rise since the confirmation of the index case in February.

More cases are expected as the government intensifies contact tracing and testing across the nation.