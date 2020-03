A lady has taken to her twitter handle, @Shantellesse, to narrate how Doctor Gbenga Fadero of Inland Hospital in VI Lagos, sexually molested her recently.

See the tweets below:

I went to Peachcare hospital at Ogudu but I was told that they didn't cover my insurance plan. I called my Admin officer, who directed me to a hospital in Ikeja (mother and child hospital) but because of the heavy traffic that day, I couldn't go.

I was told to register with my full name, address, phone number and work details which I did. I waited for nearly two hours before I finally saw the doctor.

The doctor introduced himself as "Dr Gbenga" and asked what my name was.

I spelt it out for him and he searched and got my profile. He asked me why I came and I told him that I had food poisoning from what I ate two days before (which was on Monday) and that I had serious stomach pain and fever…

He stood up from his seat to my seat and slightly pressed my tummy down in different parts and asked me if I was feeling any pain. I said yes. He went back to his seat and told me that he would send the types of test to be conducted for me to the laboratory…

And I said we have a staff bus. He told me that I had traces of malaria, typhoid and food poisoning and that he would give me drugs for that. He explained that he would give me a syrup for the stomach pain. He looked at his computer for some few seconds….

in a very quick motion. He also grabbed my left Butt cheek. I groaned in pain and asked him what he was checking for. He said he's checking for "hardness". This happened for about a minute and then he asked me to come down. He went to seat down and when I came down….

and I figured I would need some form of evidence. He told me to go and take my drugs from the pharmacist at the reception and said he will call me.

I told myself that I would record our conversation when he calls.

and turned on my call recorder. I asked him why he did what he did and his explanation was just senseless. He said I didn't understand why he was doing what he did and that he's sorry it hurt me.

I started talking to a lawyer and that was when I discovered that a male doctor wasn't supposed to examine a patient without the presence of a nurse. Imagine how many women are ignorant of that fact!!! Imagine how many women this same thing has happened to!!!..

I thought about the psychological stress and the stress of police and legal system in the country. It was too much for me, so I backed out. I think I'm ready now. I am ready to create awareness and expose all the doctors that take advantage of innocent women.

DR GBENGA FADERO!

DR GBENGA FADERO!

You should be stripped of what ever certification you have!!

The hospital could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.