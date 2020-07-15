Lagos Doctors Suspend Three-Day Warning Strike

Lagos State Medical doctors have suspended the three day warning strike they began on Monday following some of its unresolved demands and wage disparity between the Federal and the Lagos State doctors.

The doctors also agreed to resume work at their respective duty posts in various hospitals in the state from Thursday.

In a statement signed on by the Chairman, Medical Guild Representative Council, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo, he said the doctors agreed to call off the strike after it held a virtual meeting with stakeholders.

The stakeholders included the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, HRM Oba Rilwan Akinolu, amongst others.

According to him, the doctors observed positive change in attitude amongst relevant government agencies.

He said, “The 3 days warning strike should be suspended and work resume by 8am on Thursday 16th July, 2020.

“The officers committee should continue to engage relevant government agencies on all the issues that precipitated the strike action.

“The officers committee should call for congress to update on the progress of negotiations.

On Monday July 13 doctors in Lagos State had announced their decision to embark on a three day warning strike explaining that the strike was necessary after the emergency congress of the guild on June 27, which resolved that the previous 21 days ultimatum given to the state government be extended by a further two weeks.

Other demands included, “the issue of COVID-19 hazard allowances and inducement allowances Memorandum of Understanding approved by the Federal Government to her doctors has not been approved by the state government to her doctors.

“That doctors working in COVID-19 isolation centres are still being owed two months salaries which remained unpaid at the moment. They are also being unceremoniously disengaged without recourse to their welfare.

“That the issue our members being infected and re-infected daily are not getting required attention from the government.

“The issue of shortage of doctors in the health facilities are yet to be resolved and with no visible substantive action taken by the government to resolve the issue.”