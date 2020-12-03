Lagos East Senatorial Election: How Gbadamosi Plans To Battle The Godfather

By Myke Agunwa

As the battle for the Lagos East Senatorial seat gets closer, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi has vowed to make history by disintegrating the jagaban structure and usher in a new normal in Lagos State politics with his victory at the polls come Saturday.

The Real Estate developer and business magnet claims to have all it takes especially the voters support base to clench the seat in the election. He said that voting for the PDP on Saturday is the first step towards emancipating Lagos from the stronghold of the godfathers.

The Lagos East Senatorial Bye-Election which comes up on December 5, is to fill the vacant position created by the demise of Bayo Oshinowo, the former Lagos East Senator, months ago.

Although 12 candidates from 12 political parties are vying for the Lagos East Senatorial seat, the Senatorial elections looks like a straight tussle between Gbadamosi and Tokunbo Abiru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The contestant are: Muyiwa Adebanjo of Action Alliance (AA), Mercy Adeoye of African Action Congress (AAC) and John Kome of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The others are Adebowale Ogunlaru of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Adetokunbo Abiru, All Progressive Congress (APC); Olusola Babatope, Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Florence Trautman, Labour Party (LP) and Adijat Lawal, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The rest are Babatunde Gbadamosi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Olakunle Adisa, National Rescue Movement (NRM); Saheed Aluko, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Taiwo Temitope, Young Progressive Party (YPP).

The APC candidate, Tokunbo Abiru had instituted a suite before a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court against Gbadamosi, alleging falsification of his West African Examination Council (WASC) certificate and for giving out false information on oath in his Form EC9 submitted to INEC as well as absconding mandatory National Youth Service just as Gbadamosi took him to court for possessing two voters cards in contravention of Section 31 of the Electoral Act.

The PDP candidate also demanded for N1bn compensation from the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, over alleged defamation saying that the APC spokesman defamed him by claiming that he (Gbadamosi) forged his WASC.

Gbadamosi equally raised alarm over an alleged death on a live TV show by the spokesman of APC in Lagos State, Mr Joe Igbokwe and called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the DSS as well as all the relevant security agencies to take note.

With over 50,000 followers on twitter and 18,000 followers on Instagram, Gbadamosi vowed that thuggery and vote buying won’t be tolerated during the polls, stressing that the people have expressed their determination to take back their government from the hijackers of power.

In one of his Social Media campaign platform, TheGbadamosiPlan @ResettingLagos, he wrote:

“All the 71 wards in Lagos East Senatorial District have been toured & we asked them to give @BOGbadamosi the chance to represent them at the @NGRSenate. @BOGbadamosi

of the @OfficialPDPNig went to the people with his manifesto. Let him be your assertive voice at the Senate.

“December 5, we’re taking over Lagos East senatorial district. Vote @BOGbadamosi as senator for Lagos East senatorial district in the upcoming by-election.

“Bye to the era of imposition, now is time to add another voice of reason to the few ones at the red chambers”

while reacting to a story that “The FGN may receive 56% of the share of fiscal revenues on behalf of the States, including the VAT, and then redistributes” Gbadamosi bared his min;

“This bare-faced cheating is exactly why some of us absolutely insist on restructuring. We must operate as close to a true federation as is practically possible, and we can begin with a stripping away of the obviously over-bloated powers of the Federal government”.

In his campaign manifesto, Gbadamosi said that he will among other things, “provide high quality representation for constituents of Lagos East Senatorial District at the senate.

“Ensure that my qualified constituents are able to take full advantage of all federal job opportunities.

“Provide high quality representation for constituents of Lagos East Senatorial District at the senate.

“Ensure that my qualified constituents are able to take full advantage of all federal job opportunities.

“To provide high quality representation for constituents of Lagos East Senatorial District at the senate.

“To ensure that my qualified constituents are able to take full advantage of all federal job opportunities.

“Amendment of the recently passed CAMA Act because it stifles business, and business is our business in Lagos.

“A thorough review of the Land Use Act to ease access to land for development.

“Ensure that the federal government fixes the interstate roads that serve Lagos East Senatorial District, like: Epe Ijebu-Ode Road (partially rebuilt by the Ambode administration); Ikorodu-Shagamu Road; Ikorodu Road; Lagos-Ibadan Expressway approach.

“Press for full state autonomy over the inland waterways.

“Full Local Government Autonomy, both Fiscal, in terms of direct payment of federal allocations & Constitutional, in terms of strict adherence to the rights and responsibilities of Local Governments as enumerated under S.1 of the Fourth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.

“Push for total devolution of powers in Nigeria, otherwise known as restructuring. This would include de-federalising the police, registration & taxation of limited liability and other companies, etc”.

However, the PDP candidate, despite all odds and the ‘power of incumbency’ seems to have the sagacity to weather the odds.

His of friends, associates and supporters not only raised funds to support his political ambition but also took to the social media to woo voters for him.

Commenting the capacity of Gbadamosi to represent the senatorial district, morriskawel, MD Olive Sports Africa Ltd in his tweeter handle @morriskawel wrote: If we truly desire genuine representation in the red chambers @BOGbadamosi is the candidate that deserves the slot.

“With him your vote will count! Your voice will be heard. Let’s experience fresh perspectives”.

Another of his arch supporter, Martins Adedeji @MartinsAdedeji1 tweeted, “They say if any legislature speaks against the ills of this APC Government. They will be shunned. I don’t think the @NGRSenate can threaten or sanction @BOGbadamosi from speaking on behalf of the people”.

Also Áwójóbì @awoist wrote, “Dec05 is all about @BOGbadamosi, victory is certain inshallah.

“We indigenes and residents of Ikorodu had really suffered from poor representation. The inner towns in Ikorodu are really suffering from bad governance, poor road infrastructure etc. Victory”

However, the APC candidate, Abiru, who was a former Executive Director at First Bank and former Group Managing Director of Polaris Bank, an economist and a chartered accountant with about 32 years of experience said that has the professional firepower to clench the seat.

Abiru said that he would pursue and support initiatives and policies that would better the lot of the people of his constituency adding that his legislative priority will be to push for a special status for Lagos state and to support the devolution of power.

Taking to his twitter handle @TokunboAbiru, which has over 4,000 followers, he listed about 22 areas where he intends to commit himself with the people.

His tweets, “I will not at this stage of my life mess it up. I will never be the kind of person that you will only see during election periods. Rather, I will be a true representative that will periodically, either quarterly or biannually go back to my constituents to give an account #TA.

“I have observed that the pressure on Lagos infrastructure arising from federal establishments like seaports, airports and military installations without statutory federal support is unfair and unacceptable.

“I will join hands with colleagues in the National Assembly from Lagos to further efforts to secure a special status for the state in view of its status as the financial, industrial, media and entertainment capital of Nigeria.

“There is pressure on Lagos State infrastructure due to federal establishments like sea ports, airports and military installations and the mass rate of migration from other states into the state.

“Also, I will contribute towards improving national economic performance, in particular, national revenue generation, industrialization, infrastructure development, financial deepening and inclusion, employment generation and poverty reduction.

“I intend to pay attention to execution of projects and initiatives which will have significant impact on the Lagos East Senatorial District and Lagos in general”

Also canvassing for votes for the APC candidate, one of his social media supporters B.T.A @TosinAshafa wrote. “You may dislike his political party but you cannot deny the effort, engagement and commitment that @TokunboAbiru has put into this election.

“I admire his tenacity and he has earned my vote. I also urge you to vote for him, especially seeing that his opponent has been invincible.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that 1,168,790 voters will be participating in the Dec. 5 rescheduled bye-elections, across the 71 wards, 1,928 polling units and 188 voting points.

The electoral body will also deploy its latest technology, Z pad, to transfer results directly from the polling units to INEC portal to further enhance the integrity of the poll.

As every minute inches closer to the election, it is believed the Lagos East Senatorial election result will go a long way in determining the direction of the pendulum in the 2023 general election.