Lagos Gov dismisses commissioner, appoints three others

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has dismussed the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Shuli Adebolu, from his cabinet.

He appointed three new members cleared by the state House of Assembly in a cabinet reshuffle announced on Thursday.

The three new members, according to a statement, were also assigned portfolios. They are Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, commissioner-designate, special duties; Mr Oyerinde Olanrewaju, special adviser-designate, Central Business District; and Mr Ayuba Adele, special adviser-designate, urban development.

Sanwo-Olu also moved three commissioners to different ministries and upgraded two special advisers to commissioners.

A former commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Wale Ahmed, was moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, while a former Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, was moved to the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.

The statement noted that a former Commissioner for Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, was moved to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“Two former special advisers, Anofiu Elegushi and Kabiru Ahmed, are now assigned to the ministries of Home Affairs and Waterfront Infrastructure as honourable commissioners, respectively,” the statement added.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the new appointments and redeployments are to create a new energy for continued delivery of values to the state government.

He thanked members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for carrying out the ratification of the cabinet-nominees “in a manner devoid of mere political considerations other than the interests of the electorate.”