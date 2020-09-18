Lagos Government To Shut Ojota Interchange To Ojota Second Bridge For Repairs

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it is set to commence the next phase of repairs from Ojota Interchange to Ojota Second Pedestrian Bridge and the Service lane inbound Lagos, from Monday 21st of September, 2020 for a duration of three months.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, he stated that the entire length of the main carriageway will be closed for construction.

He advised motorists to utilise alternative routes suggested during the time stipulated for the repairs.

He said, “Vehicles coming from Maryland will be diverted at Odoyalaro into the Service lane and the BRT Corridor to link back the main carriageway at Ketu bus stop and Demurin junction respectively”.

Oladeinde assured motorist in the state that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and other law enforcement agencies will be available to direct traffic for free vehicular movement during the entire period of construction work.

He also solicited for the cooperation and support of residents and motorists that ply the axis.

He further explained that the project is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the ever-busy road.