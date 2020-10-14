Lagos Govt Alleges #ENDSARS Protesters Damaged State Owned Fire Truck

The Lagos State Government has alleged that a State owned Fire and Rescue Service Engine Truck was damaged by police brutality Protesters on Tuesday at Alausa, Ikeja.

The vehicle can be seen below:

Speaking to journalists at the scene of the alleged incident, the Acting Head of the Agency, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, expressed her dissatisfaction at what she said was an unprovoked attack on the truck used daily to assist and support Lagosians in emergency situations.

According to her, the fire engine truck was on its way from Salvation Street, Opebi, where it had been deployed to quell a fire incident in the morning, enroute to another emergency call at 10, Thomas Adeboye Street, Olowoira, before it was attacked by some of the protesters.

In her words, “The distress call to Olowoira was received at about 12.08hrs and the Alausa fire truck was en-route the scene from Opebi, where it had just concluded an operation before it was attacked and damaged by some protesters”.

While maintaining that the Fire Engine Truck was still able to attend to the occurrence at Olowoira despite the damage by the protesters, Adeseye advised Lagosians to stop destroying government property since the cost will eventually be borne by the taxpayers in the State.

Commenting on the allegations via social media, however, several Nigerians sympathetic with the protests, have said the accusations from the Lagos Government are unfounded, as most of the protests have been notably peacefully conducted.

Please this news is false, don't mislead the publice. That protest was peaceful without any form of violence or destruction being carried out by the protesters. Let's be guided when giving out information to the public. Thanks — #EndSARS #Endpolicebrutality, Aiming 4 A BETA 9ja (@KingPizo1) October 14, 2020