Lagos Govt Announces Dates For Resumption Of Schools

The Lagos State Government on Sunday announced dates for the resumption of Public and Private Schools, stating that a phased approach to the opening would be adopted.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, the phased approach to reopening of public schools in Lagos State is in order to enable them to meet COVID-19 physical distance rules and safety protocols.

She explained that the present set of JS3 and SS2 students in public schools in the State are to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020 to enable JSS3 students who are already in an exit-class to revise and prepare adequately for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination organised by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled to hold between Tuesday, 6th Oct. and Monday, 12th Oct. 2020.

The Commissioner added that the resumption will also afford the present SS2 students the opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SS3, as the scheduled dates and venues for their Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will soon be announced.

She assured parents that announcements relating to the resumption of other classes will be made as soon as the government is certain of safety.

Adefisayo disclosed that the students belonging to the yet-to-resume classes in public schools will continue their lessons on the various distance learning platforms created by the State Government.

She noted that the State Government strongly implores school owners to institute all necessary safety protocols as well as resume in phases similar to the plans for public schools.

The Commissioner further said phased opening includes strategies for staggered resumption in the mornings, classes on alternate days during the week and teaching through various distance learning methods.

“Schools must also comply with safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government, through the Office of Education Quality Assurance, which will also continue to monitor and evaluate Schools’ preparedness”, Adefisayo said.

She emphasised that pre-primary classes in both public and private schools will remain closed until further announcements are made and reiterated that the pandemic still exists, urging all stakeholders to prioritise the safety of the children, teachers and parents.