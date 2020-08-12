Lagos Govt Announces Temporary Closure Of Ilupeju Bypass Railway Crossing

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced that the Ilupeju Bypass Railway Crossing will be temporarily closed for laying of tracks in continuation of the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) which will extend to the Apapa Ports in Lagos.

According to a statement issued earlier today, the Ilupeju Bypass will be closed from 8:00 pm on Wednesday 12th of August to 6:00 am of Thursday 13th of August, 2020 for the scheduled construction.

The statement advised Motorists heading towards Ilupeju from Bolade to utilise Oshodi-Oke interchange at Olupese and descend to the right side of the road to connect Town Planning Way to access their various destinations.

The Lagos Government further implored road users going to Ilupeju from Mushin to go through Vono Road to link Tinubu/Olateju Streets to connect Ikorodu Road through Ogunmokun toll gate, Ladipo Street to link Oshodi-Oke or Moshalashi to Empire which will lead them to Jibowu to connect their destinations.

“Motorists moving towards Agege-Motor-Road from Ilupeju will be diverted to Town Planning Way to link the Jibowu/Empire axis through Ikorodu Road to access Agege Motor Road. Motorists can also utilise Oshodi-Oke to Bolade (Arena Market Area) to link Agege Motor Road”, it added.

The release stated further that the closure has been slated for nighttime, in order to ensure that there is an uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks, urging road users to comply with the traffic directions put in place to minimise any inconvenience in movement.