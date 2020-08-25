Lagos Govt Calls For Continuous Adherence To #COVID19 Safety Protocols

With continuous cases of coronavirus virus related victims recorded in the State, the Lagos State Government has re-emphasized on the need of its citizens to continue adhering to safety protocols that is meant to protect them and their loved ones.
The recommendation was given by the Chairman, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Adebayo Aderiye during the ceremony of biomedical equipment that was donated by National Lottery Trust Fund.
He stated that the need to comply to guidelines given by health agencies is important in containing the virus spread in the state.
According to him, “guidelines like regular use of facemasks, maintainance of social distancing, avoiding hand shakes, regular washing and sanitizing of hands with sanitizer amongst others he said should be upheld by citizens.
“Amongst the commissioned equipment were microscopes, incubators, defrillbillators, as efforts made by National Lottery Trust Fund to Onikan Health Centre in support of the state government to Coronavirus fight in the state”, he stated.
He advised citizens not to let their guard down at any given moment despite cases of Coronavirus in the state, adding that unless it be that a vaccine that works gets developed.
He further commended the role played by the government and other supportive bodies in ensuring that the spread of the virus becomes contained effectively.