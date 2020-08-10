Lagos Govt Clamps Down Cart Pushers, Faults Them For Improper Waste Disposal

The Lagos Waste Management Authority has embarked on a clampdown on all forms of cart pushing in Somolu and Bariga area of the State.

The Government has said the action was prompted by concerns for a growing trend of environmental degradation occasioned by the activities of cart pushers.

A release issued by the Acting Managing Director of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, on Saturday, stated that the Agency has stepped up efforts to make Lagos cleaner and livable for all through the introduction of novel waste management programmes in the State As well as supporting PSP operators to discharge their primary duties effectively.

Odumboni, however, pointed out that efforts to protect the environment were being hampered by the activities of cart pushers who engaged in flagrant acts of indiscriminate waste disposal in such places as canals, road medians and undeveloped property, among others.

According to him, “The menace of cart pushing in some parts of the State has led to the rise of indiscriminate waste disposal and exposure of residents to myriads of health hazards, especially during this period that the Lagos State Government is tackling the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“We cannot fold our hands and watch few unscrupulous elements jeopardise efforts of the State Government to make the Lagos metropolis cleaner. All forms of cart pushing remains banned and anyone caught contravening the Environmental Laws will face the wrath of the law”.

The Acting Managing Director, therefore, appealed to residents to imbibe the culture of bagging waste and handing it to the assigned PSP operators instead of patronising cart-pushers or dumping refuse on the roads and other unauthorised locations.