Lagos Govt Denies Connection With Thugs Who Attacked #ENDSWAT #ENDSARS Protesters In Alausa

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has decried the onslaught of armed thugs on protesters in Alausa, insisting his administration has noe connections with the attacks.

“I strongly condemn the attack of peaceful protesters by armed and unscrupulous elements trying to cause chaos in Alausa today,” he said in a social media statement.

“My government will never tolerate the attack of protesters. Security agents will immediately protect peaceful protesters from miscreants.

“I have received reports involving a bus in our state bus service. Our buses will never be involved in such activities and I have instructed the state team to get to the root of it.

“I will address our residents live today on developments.

“I understand the atmosphere of distrust in which things are happening and how rapidly the situation has escalated, but I need to let every Lagosian understand that our government believes firmly in democratic ideals and will continue to act in accordance with our belief.”

Recall that protesters in Lagos State have accused a former governor of Lagos State and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, MC Oluomo and Baba Alado of sponsoring thugs to attack protesters at Alausa in Lagos.

Eyewitnesses have said the protesters all disembarked from a BRT bus owned by the Lagos State government.