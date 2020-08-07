Lagos Govt Issues Directives To JSS 3 Students To Resume Monday

Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 students who currently are preparing to write their National Examination Council (NECO), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has been ordered by the Lagos State Government to resume on Monday.

Bearing in mind that it was not long ago that the state government directed SS3 students to resume so as to prepare efficiently for their still to come West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and NABTEB.

The disclosure was made known by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, who stated that the students giving consent and mandate to resume are only the ones that are having NECO, BECE that is scheduled to take place on 24th of this Month.

According to her, students that also are in line to write the BECE which was brought up by the State’s Examinations Board, will have to wait little longer, as the dates of their examination would soon be communicated to them.

She stressed that the executives of both public and private schools, prior to the resumption are expected to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols that governs the reopening of schools, adding that breach in the guideline would attract penalty from the state government.

“Government in order to ensure that these guidelines are carefully followed and obeyed, will be at various reopened schools in the state.

The Commissioner, advised the students by telling them to be resolute and continue reading their books, obey parents and ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protective measures.

“Teachers and likewise their students must ensure that they are always with their face masks, hand sanitizers and basins, and must frequently wash their hands with soap”, she further advised.