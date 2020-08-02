Lagos Govt Releases Guidelines For Resumption Of Schools

Prior to the long awaited resumption of Senior Secondary School class three on Monday, the Office of Education Quality Assurance has released protocols for reopening of the schools, and at the same time, cautioned against breach of the guidelines by school owners.

The guideline was confirmed by the Director General, Mrs Abiola Seriki Ayeni while briefing reporters at Ikeja recently in Lagos.

She stressed that the opening is focused and exclusive only to Senior Secondary School 3 Students, adding that the released guidelines are related to the Federal Government’s position on the matter.

She enjoined every owner of private schools approved or otherwise to meticulously examine the guidelines and establish a motif that will best accommodate the released guidelines.

“The entirety of the public, school owners, parents and the students should ensure strict constancy to hygiene measures as contained in the guidlines, adding that it becomes pivotal as Lagos is regarded by many as a birthplace of the COVID-19”, she explained.

Also, “administrators and management staff will be trained online on our website. Afterwards, they will be accessed to see if truly the training programme was completed by them”, she said.

The training is suppose to see them come up with their own plans, based on our template on fumigation of classes, distance learning, provision of soap and water for the students and others.

“There also should be learning managers that will monitor carefully that students continues learning in school or at home, while assisting the tutors in setting up learning curriculums. Health and safety personnel must be present at the school, and they must be knowledgeable about the virus; how it works and the preventive measures to be adopted”.

The Director General further cautioned private school owners that the Federal government, under the directives of Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will continue ditching punishments to them if they keep breaching the closure directives issued.