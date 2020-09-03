Lagos Govt Says New Towns Will Be Developed In Ito-Omu, Other Areas

The Lagos State Government has disclosed its intention to open up new towns in Ito-Omu, Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State and its adjoining communities in order to bring development to the people of the area.

This information was revealed in a statement released by the official Twitter account of the Lagos State Government.

The Acting General Manager New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), Tpl. Olakunle Aboyeji, stated this Wednesday, speaking at a stakeholder meeting for Ito-Omu Project, held at Ikeja with the representatives of the Oba of Ito-Omu, Baales of Ito-Omu and its adjoining community.

He said that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has given his approval for the development of new towns within Ito-Omu and its adjoining communities which necessitated the planned activities.

He explained that the meeting was necessary to intimate all stakeholders about government’s intention and impending presence within their communities in the next couple of weeks so that it will not be misconstrued, assuring that there is no ulterior motive behind the exercise.

Aboyeji also disclosed that the mapping exercise would commence immediately after the stakeholders meeting with the community leaders.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Lands Bureau, Mr. Bode Agoro solicited the support of the community leaders, promising that with the proposed plan all the untapped economic potentials of the area will be exploited, just as the area will be developed.

He advised the community residents not to yield their land to speculators who will mount pressure to purchase land before the government development plans materialise, pointing out that after the proposed development within the area, property value will appreciate.

The Surveyor-General, Surv. Olutomi Sangowawa said, “this is going to be the beginning of new things to happen in the community as all mistakes of the past, while creating new towns, would be avoided if residents work hand in hand with government officials”.

The representatives of the Oba of Ito-Omu and the Olisa Ito-Omu, Akogun Fatai Kosoko disclosed that the exercise was a welcome and long-overdue development because only Ito-Omu and its adjoining communities had not been developed and connected to the main network of roads.

He noted that community inhabitants had to go through the lagoon or spend a painfully long journey of over four hours before they get to the mainland from their various communities, hoping the building of bridges and a good road network will benefit residents of the community.