Lagos Govt To Purchase 250,000 Facemasks From Indigenous Manufacturing Company

To show our support, we are procuring 250,000 pieces of the O-Care face mask from the first batch– Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday announced the first medically certified Facemask manufacturing company, identified as O-CARE, in the Metropolitan city.

Sanwo-Olu commended the efforts of the company, towards the struggle against the Coronavirus, saying;

“Yesterday, I commissioned O-Care Medical Face Mask Factory, the first indigenous medically graded face mask manufacturing company in Lagos”.

The Governor expressed his excitement over the development, saying he is personally elated because this is another first for Lagos “and it represents the can-do spirit of Nigerians”.

“As a government that supports fresh and progressive ideas, we will continue to celebrate and encourage innovation”, Sanwo-Olu said.

Yesterday, I commissioned O-Care Medical Face Mask Factory, the first indigenous medically graded face mask manufacturing company in Lagos.



I am personally elated because this is another first for Lagos and it represents the can-do spirit of Nigerians. pic.twitter.com/o9DTlGECqe — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) July 31, 2020

Governor Sanwo-Olu further said:

“It is commendable that despite the pandemic, Transgreen Nigeria Limited saw fit to invest in a business and product that fits our environment and reality.

“The opening of the factory is a confirmation of what we stand for as a government. We must be the catalyst to nurture ideas, support businesses and create an enabling environment.

“To show our support, we are procuring 250,000 pieces of the O-Care face mask from the first batch.

The opening of the factory is a confirmation of what we stand for as a government. We must be the catalyst to nurture ideas, support businesses and create an enabling environment.



To show our support, we are procuring 250,000 pieces of the O-Care face mask from the first batch. pic.twitter.com/r2kov8pVKH — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) July 31, 2020