Lagos Health Commission Begins BLS Training To Combat Cardiac Arrest

The Lagos State Health Service Commission has commenced the training on Basic Life Support (BLS) techniques for 500 personnel selected across public hospitals and cadres.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Health Commission says the training is part of efforts aimed at saving lives during associated ailments which often result in cardiac arrest.

Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Benjamin Eniayewun, observed the need for first responders to get acquainted with Basic Life Support procedure, as part of moves to curb the sudden death of patients experiencing cardiac arrest.

“There is ample need for extensive knowledge on BLS techniques, through constant appraisal, such that it could be deployed as often as possibly required in order to avoid the death of victims if resuscitation procedures were duly administered”, he said.

Dr. Eniayewun further stressed that certain associated illness in society can induce cardiac arrest and can eventually lead to deteriorating condition, unless there is someone in the immediate environment with comprehensive knowledge of BLS technique to salvage the situation.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the Basic Life Support process helps to save lives, stressing that all healthcare providers should inculcate the knowledge, irrespective of position or cadre, as a form of first aid treatment to preserve the victim’s life until help arrives.

The Deputy Director in the Directorate of Medical Services and Coordinator of the training, Dr. Shola Pitan, said the initiative was part of steps aimed at improving the capacity of the trainees towards enhancing healthcare standards for all patients and residents of Lagos State.