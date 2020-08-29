Lagos Helicopter Crash: Sanwo-Olu Says Investigations Are Ongoing To Unravel ‘Remote and Immediate Cause’

Speaking on the helicopter crash which left two persons dead and another injured in Lagos, Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed his regrets in a statement on Friday.

“My sincere condolences to families, friends and associates of the victims of the helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation which crashed in Opebi, earlier today”, he said.

“It is indeed a very sad and unfortunate incident, and it is my prayer that God grants the deceased eternal rest and grants the families they left behind the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

Sanwo-Olu in his statement reassured residents his administration is working with all relevant FG agencies to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the accident so as to prevent a reoccurrence in the future.

“Security officers and staff of LASEMA have been deployed to the scene of the crash to secure life and properties and forestall the break of law and order in that vicinity

“My heartfelt condolences once again to everyone directly or indirectly impacted by this sad incident”, Sanwo-Olu said.

Meanwhile, after the helicopter crashed into a building in Lagos, the injured person was rushed to an intensive Care Unit of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, as the dead were taken to the mortuary.

Giving confirmation to the incident, the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu announced that emergency response team has been already dispersed to scene of the accident.

He continued that, the response plan was sent immediately to the site of incident on a distress call that was received by them.

The caller said that a private operated helicopter crashed into 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja.

Accordingly, “there were total of three passengers in the helicopter as at time it crashed. Two persons out of the three died at the scene of the crash, while the last that survived is currently being treated at the University Teaching Hospital.