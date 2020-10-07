Lagos Hospital Warns Public; Resistance To Antibiotics Could Be More Dangerous Than Aids

The General Hospital, Ijede, has called the attention of the general public to the deadly tendency of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), saying that the effects of antibiotic resistance could be a bigger crisis than the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Matron Mary Okoh, Principal Nursing Officer, Ijede General Hospital, revealed this during the periodic Continuous Medical Education (CME) programme organised for medical staff of the facility.

The matron described AMR as a phenomenon driven by rampant misuse of antimicrobial agents.

Okoh enumerated the causes of antibiotic resistance to include over-prescription of antibiotics to patients, incomplete medical treatment, abuse of antibiotics in livestock and fish farming, lack of hygiene, poor sanitation, and lack of introduction of new antibiotics.

She disclosed that failure to address the problem of antibiotics resistance could result in 10 million deaths by 2050.

She stressed that AMR strikes hardest on poor treatment of resistant infections, untreatable infections in animals, which threaten sustainable food production of the growing population and antibiotic residues from hospitals.

While giving a statistical analysis of AMR in Nigeria, Okoh revealed that the systematic review on antibiotics use carried out by Nigeria in 2017 indicated that only 42% of patients examined completed the prescribed dose of antibiotics.

The Matron opined that increasing awareness, promoting rational access to antibiotics and antimicrobial stewardship, investing in research to quantify the cost of resistance and developing new antimicrobials, can help curb the incidence of antimicrobial resistance.