Lagos-Ibadan Rail Station: Amaechi Approves N3000 As Charges

By Adejumo Enock

The Minister of Transportations, Rotimi Amaechi has indicated that rail travellers through Lagos-Ibadan rail line will pay a minimum of N3000 for economy class.

The Minister disclosed this in Abuja on Friday at the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria.

He said, the railway line will commence operations before the end of the year.

The railway line is scheduled to be commissioned in January 2021 as rail line modernization has reached advanced stage with most of its substations now doing electrical fitting ahead of the Commissioning.

Amaechi said, “We charge N3, 000 per economy seat, N5, 000 for business class and N6, 000 for first class. The same is applicable to Lagos to Ibadan.

“I have received the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Lagos/Ibadan rail project by January 2021 which will make Nigerians see the way the standard gauge railway looked like.

According to him, “Today, I approved the charges on passengers from Lagos to Ibadan; we just transfer how we charged from Abuja to Kaduna.

Furthermore, the Minister said, “It should have started running by now before Mr. President inaugurates it by January,”