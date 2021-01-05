Lagos-Ibadan Road Crash Leaves 6 Dead, 9 Injured

By Onwuka Gerald

Six persons have been confirmed dead while nine others suffered serious injuries on Tuesday in an accident between a vehicle and a Toyota bus around Car Park C along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The crash was confirmed by the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, Ahmed Umar, in Abeokuta.

Umar said the accident happened around 11:53am, and was caused by the driver of the truck marked FZE 376 DI who drove carelessly and lost control, hit the bus with registration number ZUR 843 XA from the rear.

He continued that in all, 20 persons were involved in the accident which comprised of 16 male adults, three female adults and one male child.

“Five male adults and one female adult died in the accident, while seven male, one female and one male child suffered serious injuries”.

The FRSC boss stated that the driver of the truck tried escaping but was caught and taken to MTD Redeemed Police Division, Mowe.