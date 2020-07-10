Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh Dies Of Suspected #COVID19 Complications

A lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tunde Braimoh is dead, aged 60 years.



Braimoh, who passed on Thursday, is suspected to have died of COVID-19 complications at the isolation center in Yaba.

His death is coming exactly two weeks after his counterpart in the upper legislative chamber, Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo died.

Hakeem Sokunle, Chairman, House Committee on Health, intimated that the late Braimoh might have died of COVID-19, with high possibilities of having contracted it from late Sen. Bayo Osinowo with whom he was a close confidant.



Sokunle said Braimoh had been battling sickeness for a while now before his eventual demise.



“It is assumed he may have likely contracted the virus from late Pepperito with whom you are much aware he was a close confidant, it is confirmed he died of COVID-19,” Sokunle said.



Braimoh was the Chairman, Lagos State House Committee on information, security and strategy before he passed away.

Before his death, Braimoh served in the parliament as the Chairman, House committee on Judiciary, petitions and LASIEC aw well as being a one time Chairman of Kosofe local government area, now Ikosi Isheri Local Council.

