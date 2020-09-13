Lagos: LSCACA Flags Off Mass HIV Testing In Epe LG

The Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), in collaboration with the Oloja of Epe land, Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun, the Arolugbade II, over the weekend flagged off the continuous mass community HIV Testing Services in Epe Local Government and its environs.

CEO of LSCACA, Dr. (Mrs.) Monsurat Adeleke stated that the continuous massive community HIV Testing Services campaign across the State is one of the strategies being adopted in order to achieve the UNAIDS global zero new HIV infections by the year 2030.

Dr. Adeleke added that community participation in HIV prevention is critical to stemming the spread of HIV/AIDS in the State.

Further explaining that accessing the free HIV Testing Services (HTS) provided by the Lagos State Government will allow an individual to know his/her status early and take appropriate steps to prevent the transmission of HIV, she revealed that it affords the individual an opportunity to stop the progression to AIDS.

The Oba, in his remarks, expressed his gratitude to the State government for the initiative and urged the council of Chiefs and Baales, Market Men and Women, the Artisans, the Youths and other residents in the community to visit the Primary Healthcare Centre for HTS.

He also implored residents to help pass the knowledge acquired during the event to other members of their communities who were unavoidably absent from the event.