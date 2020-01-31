Lagos Max, Gokada riders protest okada ban [PHOTOS]

Riders of Max and Gokada, motorbike hailing services, have protested against the ban on okada in several parts of Lagos state.

The state government earlier announced its decision to implement the ban on okada and tricycle taxis in 15 local councils from February 1.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso had said Max and Gokada would be affected by the ban.

Unsatisfied with the announcement, the riders protested against the decision on Friday, saying “our jobs matter”.

The protesters, who include operators of Gokada and Max and a few other motorbike hailing services, staged a peaceful protest from Oregun road to Alausa secretariat in Ikeja, the state capital.

Displaying various placards, the protesters lamented the government’s decision, saying okada riding is their source of livelihood.

The protesters appealed to the state government to seeks ways of regulating their services and not restrict them from operating in several parts of the state.

At a press conference, the management of Max and Gokada had said the state government did not consult them before announcing its decision to ban motorcycle taxis in selected areas across the state.

Addressing the protesters, Bisi Yusuf, a member of the state house of assembly who represents Alimosho constituency 1, said the riders would be called for meeting by the assembly.

He asked them to adhere to the law and to conduct themselves appropriately, promising that the issue would be addressed.

“We will do the reasonable thing. But pending that very time, please conduct yourself the way you have done today,” he said.

“Now the government has made pronouncement on this issue. Kindly keep to the law until we call you back. Please we will call you back but you have to maintain the law and exhibit the same conduct which you have exhibited today.

Below are photos from the protest;