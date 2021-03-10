Lagos May Begin COVID-19 Vaccination On Thursday – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said, administration of the COVID-19 vaccine for Lagos residents may begin on Thursday.

He stated this when the World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Nigeria, Walter Mulombo, paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday.

NAN reported that Sanwo-Olu commended the federal government for allocating 507,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the state, adding that Lagos needs more of vaccine.

Sanwo-Olu was quoted to have said, ”We are truly grateful that they (federal government) can give us that number; we want a lot more. We have the vaccine steering committee that we put in place, which has both the private sector practitioners and public sector practitioners

”They have designed a robust vaccine implementation strategy. They have identified the various levels of our citizens and what order we are going to be administering the doses that we have.

Sanwo-Olu added, ”With all of that now, working with the primary health board at the state level, we will start administering it maybe from tomorrow or as they plan.

“We have a robust process that shows we are ready and capable to administer those things in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

He further said that his administration will not relent in its efforts to flatten the curve posed by the pandemic.

In his remark, Mulombo commended Lagos state government for showing leadership in responding to the pandemic.

He added that the WHO is hopeful that the state will be effective in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

His words, “I can see the testing rate, other interventions and how the testing capacity increased in a short time. I can see how oxygen provision has expanded, and we are really proud to have Lagos work under your leadership,’’ he said.

“Nigeria is going through the second wave and new tools are becoming available. This year is about COVID-19 vaccine, which is important to economic development.”