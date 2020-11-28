Lagos Names Building After Tinubu, Cautions Against Vandalism

By Seun Adeuyi

The Lagos State Government has named the newly built Apapa-Iganmu building after the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This was made known by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday when he opened the newly built Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area and Agboyi-Ketu LCDA in the state.

While cautioning the youths to desist from destruction of government’s assets built with public funds, Sanwo-Olu also named the Agboyi-Ketu building after the late Senator of Lagos East Senatorial District, Adebayo Osinowo.

A release by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, quoted him as saying that the recent #EndSARS protests brought out the need for the government “to double their efforts and prioritise youth development and empowerment.”

Sanwo-Olu inaugurated each of the three-storey buildings in separate ceremonies held in the two councils’ headquarters.

He said the decision of the council leadership in Agboyi-Ketu to name the edifice after the late Senator testified to the contributions he made to the development of the council.

“It is important to emphasise the need for all of us to understand that public infrastructure is part of our commonwealth being provided with public funds. We must safeguard them against vandalism, as witnessed in the state a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

The release stated that, in addition to inaugurating the “Apapa-Iganmu secretariat complex named after the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” the governor opened 13 newly constructed and rehabilitated roads, a library complex and Primary Health Centre delivered by the council chairman, Dr Funmilayo Akande-Mohammed.

During the project commissioning at Apapa-Iganmu LCDA, Sanwo-Olu announced the immediate appointment of Babatunde Adewale as the Special Adviser on Community Development.