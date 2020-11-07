Lagos Panel Suspends Sitting Over Freezing Of #ENDSARS Protesters’ Bank Accounts By CBN

The Lagos State Judicial Commission of Inquiry, set up to resolve the question of police brutality, has suspended sitting for a week over freezing of the bank accounts of #EndSARS protesters by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

BREAKING TIMES reported that in aftermath of the #ENDSARS campaign, the CBN had secured a court order to freeze Bolatito Rachael Oduala’s bank account alongside 19 others over their involvement in agenda.

In protest of the move by the CBN, Oduala, who is also on the Lagos panel as a youth representative, withdrew from the panel today.

Her action compelled the panel to adjourn a week’s sitting.

Justice Doris Okuwobi (retired), chairperson of the panel, declared that the panel would reconvene on 14 November after significant stakeholder consultations.