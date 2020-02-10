Lagos Police arrest man for attempting to kill wife

The Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating a 45-year-old man Christopher Lament for attempting to murder his wife Comfort Christopher.

The couple who are from Akwa Ibom were married for 13 years and blessed with two children, ages 11 and 9.

It was gathered that Christopher Lament who lives with his wife No 23 Jossy Castro Street Lagos almost stabbed the victim to death with a knife.

But for the timely intervention of Operatives from Bariga Police Station who rescued the victim after receiving a distress call the victim would have been Dead.

It was learnt that trouble started five years ago after the suspect lost his banking job and their marriage began to have crisis. The fact that Comfort Christopher was a full-time housewife worsened the situation.

According to a relative of the suspect, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, “the couple started having issues after the suspect lost his banking job 5years ago and his wife is not working. The couples were having series of crisis underpinned on matrimonial rascality and lack of maintenance. The event that led to the attempt made by the suspect to stab the victim with a knife, started with a mere argument”.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson Lagos state police command DSP Bala Elkana said the victim Comfort Christopher was rescued by the Police following a distress call received. “The knife was recovered and registered as exhibit. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to Court”