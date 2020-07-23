Lagos Police Officer Refunds N120,000 Allegedly Swindled From Laundry Man

Lagos Police Officer, Felix Sunday also known as Sunshine has refunded N120,000 from a total of N140,000 he illegally collected from a laundry man, Joeseph Osaze.



Earlier this week Fisayo Soyombo an investigative journalist had in a series of tweet called on the Nigerian Police force to investigate the allegation and ensure that justice is served accordingly for Osaze to get back his money.



Fisayo in his tweets had also posted evidence showing transfer of payment by the victim Sunshine alongside a photograph of Sunshine.



He said, “Laundryman Joseph Osaze lost his phone on October 2, 2019, only to soon discover that the criminal had moved over N800,000 from his bank accounts and taken loans from his Access bank and Quick Cash accounts.

“He approached Sunshine, an official of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, IGP-IRT, Lagos Command, for help.

“Sunshine asked for N20,000, which Osaze paid in cash on October 18, 2019. For weeks, Sunshine said he hadn’t seen anything.

“After the criminal recharged a particular Etisalat number with over N30,000 worth of airtime from Osaze’s account, Sunshine claimed he had successfully tracked the location of the criminal but added that the arrest would cost N150,000.

“He eventually agreed to accept N120,000, paid (teller attached) on November 4, 2019.

“Since then, it has been one story or the other. It is now eight months since the second payment but Sunshine rarely answers Osaze’s calls. And when he does, he calls Osaze’s bluff.

“The matter has been reported at Sunshine’s office but his bosses are either helpless or uninterested.

“We’re therefore calling on the police hierarchy to reverse this injustice. If the Police won’t help us get justice from criminals, they at least shouldn’t compound our woes.”

The outcry on social media necessitated the immediate response of the police who swung into action and recovered a large part of the money from Sunday which has now be handed over to Osaze.



However the police did not disclose the actions it will take to prevent such occurrence as well as what will be done to Sunday that will serve as a deterrent to others officers who go about harassing and extorting money from unsuspecting citizens.