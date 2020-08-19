Lagos: PSSDC Signs MoU With Knowledge Hub To Develop State Public Service

The Director-General of the Lagos State Public Service Staff Development Center(PSSDC), Mr. Senukon Olufunmi Ajose-Harrison has declared that the institution will continue to seek collaboration with local and international organisations that have the capacity to further enhance its vision for the State Public Service.

Ajose-Harrison made this announcement on Tuesday, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Knowledge Hub Ltd/Gte, the partner institution of Knowledge City, Vienna, Austria in Nigeria, to build capacity in knowledge management, research and documentation.

In a statement on Wednesday, he appreciated the intent of Knowledge Hub Ltd/Gte and its desire to enhance intelligence in Lagos, stressing that the partnership is a historic one that will have positive multiplier effects on knowledge management and capacity building within the Nigerian economy and beyond.

Ajose-Harrison maintained that the Centre will continue to contribute its quota to national development, through provision of cutting-edge relevant learning and development programmes with technology-driven resources.

The Managing-Director of Knowledge Hub Ltd/Gte, Prince Lekan Fadina, stated that the partnership will kick start the development of human capital that will transform Nigeria into a knowledge economy and society with Lagos as the epicentre.

He expressed the view that the collaboration with PSSDC is strategic and harped on the need for seamless implementation of the partnership deal as stated in the Memorandum of Understanding.