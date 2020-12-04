Lagos Reactivates Second Wave Of #EndSARS Protest

By Seun Adeuyi

The protest against police brutality which gripped the nation for about two weeks in October, has resumed in Lagos State on Thursday.

The protesters, who marched by Tejuosho Road in the Yaba area of the city, continued to chant, “End SARS and we march for our children.”

Some of the demonstrators were also seen carrying the Nigerian flag in their hands, with microphones to make their voices audible.

On Friday morning, more Nigerians vow to storm the streets, in what they termed a “second wave of protests”, according to SaharaReporters.

The hashtag #EndARS became a top trend on Twitter with many Nigerians expressing their determination to voice their anger against bad governance and police brutality in Nigeria. It also appeared on the US trends in the early hours of Friday.

A user, @FabricbyFabric, wrote, “#EndSARS is back! Our Demands: Unfreezing of all bank accounts related to the #EndSARS protests. Release of illegally detained peaceful protesters.-Justice for victims of 20•10•20 #EndSARS.”

@Olufunmilayo, wrote, “#EndSARS is back on the trend table. It’s number 1 in Nigeria, and it’s also present on the USA trend table. Don’t hide under this to start swallowing food late tonight thinking I won’t notice. Dear hardened hoodlums, Lend your voice to the struggle. Stay awake to tweet. Not eat.”

Recall that the peaceful movement had turned to a blood field on Tuesday, October 20, when the personnel of the Nigerian Army went to the Lekki Tollgate area in Lagos State and allegedly opened fire on unarmed protesters.

The soldiers reportedly killed and injured several demonstrators.

Commanding Officer of the battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Taiwo Bello, had reportedly led the soldiers to fire bullets at the scene.

He, however claimed before the ongoing Lagos State Panel of Inquiry that he only fired blank ammunition into the air.