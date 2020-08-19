Lagos Resident Speak As EFCC Stop And Search Commuters in Lekki

Lagos state residents have taken to social media condemning the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for taking over the streets of Lekki and obstructing the free movement of persons by stopping and searching them.

Residents have wondered if the recent actions are now part of the duties of the nation’s anti-graft agency.

Some have argued the EFCC has no business stopping and searching individuals on the streets of Lagos since they have other means they can employ to fish out criminals in the society.

While some have asked what duties would be left for the police officers who are constitutionally empowered to maintain law and order in the society.

They advised the commision to focus on its core mandate of Investigation and arrest of persons involved in any financial crime rather than stand on the road to do otherwise.



Some of the tweets below;

Efcc is doing stop and search around Lekki. — perobabyy (@perosola_A) August 19, 2020

EFCC they loose concentration.

Doing stop and search at ikoyi and lekki. With NPF! And SARS!

This new EFCC Boss they loose concentration 😭 pic.twitter.com/XS3JX0kt6F — BACKYARD BOY (@Shieod) August 19, 2020

For those carrying financial crimes in their pocket.



EFCC will stop you on the road one day😂💔 pic.twitter.com/rGOQYHmrSP — 🆔_official (@starkiidd01) August 19, 2020

EFCC is doing stop and search around Ikoyi and lekki axis…… Omo this hustle is real, very soon you will see them in all police check point collecting #100 from motorists. pic.twitter.com/VDiYbEY0cA — MARK DAVID (@dmspenser282) August 19, 2020

EFCC doing stop and search on the road 😂😂as if the people who loot the country and carry money in Ghana must-have bags now walk on the road, they want to say they dunno where they live 😂😂 Nigeria is such a joke 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — burnaGurl🌱🍁🌿 (@WildflowerE) August 19, 2020

EFCC way suppose be anti Corruption and work like secret service don they contest stop and search with NPF and SARS For highway.

Omo this reverse gear🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾 https://t.co/nQHqsLvIXu — Maikanoh CHOM Nathan (@iamMacNat) August 19, 2020

– Happening right now : EFCC reportedly doing “Stop and search” around Lekki, Lagos. pic.twitter.com/BZesMRAexM — Postsubman (@Postsubman) August 19, 2020

EFCC wanted to score another cheap point, but they failed. This is what we've been saying. When you hire incompetent people, they do whatever they like. How can an anti-graft agency be on the street doing stop and search? Every anti-graft agency I know conducts investigation 1/2 — PEREZ (@__perez94) August 19, 2020

EFCC is doing stop and search in the same Lagos that bullion van is doing home delivery for politician. This life no balance, the hustle is real. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Vo63oQRFe0 — 🌴Your Destiny Helper®🕊🌴 (@AyanfeOfGod) August 19, 2020

When a clown 🤡 is running an intelligence organization of an uncivilized/lawless country. They don’t even know the duties and jurisdictions of the commission under the EFCC Act. I weep for Nigeria 🇳🇬. I weep for the officials that would infringe on my fundamental rights. https://t.co/MTY2AZfiDN — 🍃 Eddie A$h 🍃 (@eddie__ash) August 19, 2020