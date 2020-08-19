0 comments

Lagos Resident Speak As EFCC Stop And Search Commuters in Lekki

Lagos state residents have taken to social media condemning the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for taking over the streets of Lekki and obstructing the free movement of persons by stopping and searching them.

Residents have wondered if the recent actions are now part of the duties of the nation’s anti-graft agency.

Some have argued the EFCC has no business stopping and searching individuals on the streets of Lagos since they have other means they can employ to fish out criminals in the society. 

While some have asked what duties would be left for the police officers who are constitutionally empowered to maintain law and order in the society.

They advised the commision to focus on its core mandate of Investigation and arrest of persons involved in any financial crime rather than stand on the road to do otherwise.

Some of the tweets below; 

