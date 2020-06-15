Lagos East Senator Osinowo Dies At 64

Mr. Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo popularly known as Pepperito Senator representing Lagos East in the National Assembly is dead.

Osinowo a Senator under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was a former member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe Constituency from May 2003 to May 2019.

Reports has it that Osinowo died at the age of 64 hours ago at First Cardiologist Hospital, Ikoyo, Lagos after a brief illness

Osinowo a Nigerian businessman and politicians until his death was a first time Senator currently serving in the 9th National Assembly.

He replaced Senator Gbenga Ashafa in the 2019 elections.