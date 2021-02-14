Lagos Shuts Over 14 Facilities, Night Clubs For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

The Lagos State Government has shut more than 14 facilities including event centres, night clubs for violating a curfew meant to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement made available on Saturday, the government via its Safety Commission and the State Police Command sealed the affected facilities over breach of the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations of the State and Federal Government.”
Event centers such as FM, Triple C, Molobi and others were sealed over failure to comply with the Event Safety Clearance that was given to them by the Safety Commission.
Also, the DNA NightClub, Pluto Club, Sailors Lounge, Club G12, Tiger Bar, Bayrock, Jadasport, Club Ibiza, Dynasty Sports Bar, Lounge, and 10/10 Bar in Lagos were also sealed.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the force will continue to observe COVID-19 compliance across the state.
Furthermore, the police chief urged Lagos residents to protect themselves and others by obeying the laid down regulations by the State and Federal Government.