Lagos Speaker Enmeshed In Financial Scandal

A logistics company, Extremely Logistics Cleaning Services Limited, has signed and addressed a memo to the Honourable Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly with the title:

‌Facility Management And Provision Of Other Essentials At The Office Of The Honourable Speaker, Residence And Guest House.

The memo which was dated 22nd of February, 2018, includes the services which the company was offering to the State Assembly Speaker such as maintenance and provision of logistics for the office of the speaker, facility management at the speakers office and facility management at the speakers guest house.

The logistics company charged fees which ran into 17M per month and totalled at 204M per year, has been seen to cause ripples across a section of the social media and the public.

Questions are being asked as to why such huge sums of money are approved for maintenance. They are calling out the speaker for being insensitive and allowing such an amount of taxpayers money to be used in maintaining his residential and office spaces.