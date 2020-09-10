Lagos State Commemorates International Literacy Day With Education Awareness Webinar

Lagos State Agency for Mass Education on Wednesday organised a webinar for stakeholders in the education sector as part of activities to commemorate the Year 2020 International Literacy Day.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the official Twitter account of the State, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab explained that the International Literacy Day is observed every September 8 to raise awareness and remind people of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.

The theme “Literacy Teaching and Learning in the COVID-19 Crisis and Beyond”, chosen for 2020, was aimed at exploring literacy from the perspective of global disruption and the need for facilitators and learners, according to Wahab.

This is particularly in the adult learning set-up, to update their digital skills in order to move with present times, he added.

Meanwhile, Director, Lagos State Agency for Mass Education, Mrs. Oluwakemi Kalesanwo, restated the State’s commitment to mass literacy and implored learners to catch up with the radio programme, Mooko, Mooka.

In her presentation, themed, “The Impact of COVID-19 on Youths & Adult Literacy Education, Lessons Learnt & Way Forward”, Dr. Blessing Anyikwa, a lecturer at the University of Lagos, observed that COVID-19 has widened social and digital divide among learners.

Anyikwa urged the government to equip learning centres with technology infrastructure to assist both teaching and learning process that will make education accessible to all, calling on private investors to partner with the State government in the area of technology.