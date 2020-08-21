Lagos State Gov Advice Beneficiaries Of 100m Innovation Grant To Use Fund Judiciously

The 23 young innovators and technological firms who recently received grant of 100 million innovation grant were advised by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make good use of the received fund by turning their conceptual ideas into realism.

The receipts where chosen through process that was supervised by the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC), was established by the state Governor to boost productivity and drive further technological innovations in the state.

The selected 23 individuals, are the first set of beneficiaries to be collected from the N250 million seed capital for Research and innovation donation from the state government.

The grant is an initiative brought by government of the state to strengthen areas of technological innovation in Lagos state.

The Governor, Sanwo-Olu during presentation of cheque to the Beneficiaries reiterated that his government is focused on improving and developing technological research, adding that the grant is meant to boost the innovative strength of inventors in the state.

“We are committed in transforming the state into an era of digital driven technology, I hereby congratulate the awarded persons and advice them to use the fund for intended purposes.

“We believe in the awarded applicants ability to come up solutions that will help solve current problem faced by the people.

He further told other not so successful applicants to not lose hope nor purpose, urged them to re-apply for the next grant.